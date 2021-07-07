Cal Rivals Excellent Podcast Experience: Episode 71

On this edition of the Cal Rivals Excellent Podcast Experience, we're discussing the commitment of running back Jaydn Ott, the return of Luc Bequette, and the current boom of NIL in college football.

Listen via the player below, on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, IHeartRadio, or Google Podcasts. Rate and review the CREPE, and for anything you want answered for the next one, tweet at the Cal Rivals twitter account (@CalRivals).

Credit for the Intro Music - Patricia Taxxon - Soaring