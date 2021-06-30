Cal Rivals Excellent Podcast Experience: Episode 70

On this episode of the Cal Rivals Excellent Podcast Experience, we're discussing Cal's recruiting haul over the last three weeks, including commitments from Curlee Thomas IV, Kaleb Johnson, and Sioape Vatikani.

Listen via the player below, on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, IHeartRadio, or Google Podcasts. Rate and review the CREPE, and for anything you want answered for the next one, tweet at the Cal Rivals twitter account (@CalRivals).

Credit for the Intro Music - Patricia Taxxon - Soaring