Cal is hosting their third weekend of official visits, and we're discussing the pivotal weekend Cal has ahead of them, along with more on the commitment of Nunie Tuitele

Listen via the player below, on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, IHeartRadio, or Google Podcasts. Rate and review the CREPE, and for anything you want answered for the next one, tweet at the Cal Rivals twitter account (@CalRivals).

Credit for the Intro Music - Patricia Taxxon - Soaring