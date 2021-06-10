Cal Rivals Excellent Podcast Experience: Episode 68

On this edition of the Cal Rivals Excellent Podcast Experience, we have notes on the past weekend of official visits, as Cal landed two defensive line commitments from Nate Burrell and Jaxson Moi to solidify their 2022 class and possibly start a domino effect for the group. In addition, we discuss the upcoming weekend of official visits coming to Berkeley.

Listen via the player below, on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, IHeartRadio, or Google Podcasts. Rate and review the CREPE, and for anything you want answered for the next one, tweet at the Cal Rivals twitter account (@CalRivals).

Credit for the Intro Music - Patricia Taxxon - Soaring