On this episode of the Cal Rivals Excellent Podcast Experience, we're discussing the offseason, the NFL draft for Cal this year, the Brett Johnson injury news, some recruiting notes and a handful of other Cal football related topics.

Listen via the player below, on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, IHeartRadio, or Google Podcasts.

Credit for the Intro Music - Patricia Taxxon - Soaring