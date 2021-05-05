 Cal Rivals Excellent Podcast Experience: Episode 66
Cal Rivals Excellent Podcast Experience: Episode 66

Trace Travers • GoldenBearReport
On this episode of the Cal Rivals Excellent Podcast Experience, we're discussing the offseason, the NFL draft for Cal this year, the Brett Johnson injury news, some recruiting notes and a handful of other Cal football related topics.

Listen via the player below, on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, IHeartRadio, or Google Podcasts. Rate and review the CREPE, and for anything you want answered for the next one, tweet at the Cal Rivals twitter account (@CalRivals).

Credit for the Intro Music - Patricia Taxxon - Soaring

