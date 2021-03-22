On this episode of the Cal Rivals Excellent Podcast Experience, we're discussing Cal's Spring Game, how the day may not have been exactly what those watching wanted to see, but it was a day of development, much like the rest of the spring.

Listen via the player below, on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, IHeartRadio, or Google Podcasts. Rate and review the CREPE, and for anything you want answered for the next one, tweet at the Cal Rivals twitter account (@CalRivals).

Credit for the Intro Music - Patricia Taxxon - Soaring