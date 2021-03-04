On this episode of the Cal Rivals Excellent Podcast Experience, we're discussing Cal's new hire as the defensive backs coach, the transfer of QB Jaden Casey and what it means for the QB room, and the developments of spring football.

Credit for the Intro Music - Patricia Taxxon - Soaring