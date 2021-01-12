It's a new year for the Cal Rivals Excellent Podcast Experience, so start the year off right as we discuss the Bears landing their first commit of the 2022 class in Damonic Williams, the give and take of the transfer portal, staff changes, and four defensive seniors announcing that they've got one more year in them.

