Much like the Pac-12, the Cal Rivals Excellent Podcast Experience is back, for the 50th time. On this episode, we're discussing the conference's return, as well as who we're excited to see play this fall, and a handful of recruiting targets in 2021 and 2022

Listen via the player below, on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, IHeartRadio, or Google Podcasts. Rate and review the CREPE, and for anything you want answered for the next one, tweet at the Cal Rivals twitter account (@CalRivals)