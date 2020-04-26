This week on the Cal Rivals Excellent Podcast Experience, we take a look at the three most recent recruits for the Bears, a look at the three Bears in the NFL draft, and a look at a hypothetical 2010-19 head to head draft with our friends at Write for California.

Listen via the player below, on Apple Podcasts, or on Spotify. Rate and review the CREPE, and for anything you want answered for the next one, tweet at the Cal Rivals twitter account (@CalRivals).