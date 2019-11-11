This edition of the Cal Rivals Excellent Podcast Experience looks at the aftermath of the Washington State game, as the Bears pulled out a 33-20 win, potentially their best offensive performance of the year, and may have found a few new additions to the cast who can contribute the rest of the year.

