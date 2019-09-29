On this edition of the Cal Rivals Excellent Podcast Experience, we discuss moving forward from Cal's 24-17 loss to Arizona State, the potential season ending injury to Chase Garbers, the expectation for Devon Modster, Evan Weaver's 'Tebow' speech postgame, and everything else stemming from the game.

