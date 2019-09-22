Cal pulled out a win at Ole Miss thanks to the heroics of Evan Weaver and a career day from Chase Garbers. On the newest episode of the CREPE, we discuss what allowed Garbers to have a solid day, some of the struggles of the defense with young OLBs being tasked with their first action, shoutouts, and much more.

