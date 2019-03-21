GoldenBearReport.com

The Cal Rivals Excellent Podcast Experience, affectionately known as the CREPE, is back for the 19th episode in the series.

This episode starts with talking about the sexual harassment and assault accusations put forth by a former student member of the sports medicine staff. Those accusations were put forth yesterday afternoon.

The remainder of the episode talks about the Spring Game, what we saw from it, some treatises on recruiting and much more.

Listen to the Podcast through the player below or through ITunes (the link to that is here)