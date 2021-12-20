Cal Right Guard McKade Mettauer Hits Transfer Portal

McKade Mettauer has been a fixture for the Bears on the offensive line since joining the team in 2019. The guard has started 28 of the 29 games he has suited up for, including the last 28. He originally came on as Valentino Daltoso's substitute in the 2019 opener against UC Davis. Now, Mettauer has reportedly entered the transfer portal, as the Bears will have to replace both him and Daltoso in the new year.

Mettauer joined Cal in 2019, earning the right guard role early and not letting it go even with Daltoso returning to the Cal lineup. Mettauer started every game in 2020 and 2021, including the Arizona game that saw multiple players out.

Mettauer ostensibly leaving puts a hole into Cal's offensive line, one that improved from year to year, cutting sack numbers from 3.75 per game to 2.08, along with an offense that averaged 4.9 yards per rush (a high in the Wilcox era, highest averaged by the Bears since 2012). Cal will now have to replace both Mettauer and Daltoso on the right side of the offensive line.

At guard, Cal does have a few more options, with Brian Driscoll being a candidate to start full-time after playing the interior line positions. Everett Johnson also played right guard in practice, starting a game at left guard, and could be a candidate there. In addition, Sioape Vatikani, just signed in the class of 2022, appears to be physically ready for the next level, depending on how he develops.