Cal Rides First Half Offense, Second Half Defense in 26-3 Win over Colorado
Some days, everything comes together.
Cal was far from perfect, but Cal's defense had their most productive afternoon with negative plays and Chase Garbers passed Joe Kapp for the most rushing yards by a QB in Cal history, as Cal rode a 20 point halftime lead to a 26-3 victory in Berkeley. Dario Longhetto would have a career high in field goals, going 4-4 on the afternoon in the win.
Cal would hold Colorado to 104 yards of total offense, thanks to a season high 12 tackles for loss, along with six sacks.
Cal started the constest with a harbinger of what was to come, as Trey Paster deflected a pass, had a tackle for loss, and Colorado wouldn't convert a 3rd and long. Cal would be helped by a 38 yard Chase Garbers run (which got him past Kapp's record), but the Bears would stall on Colorado's side of the field, but Longhetto hit the first of his four field goals from 48 yards out. Longhetto came into the game with three made field goals on the season, and more than doubled his total on the day.
Cal's defense would come up with one of their biggest plays in the first quarter, as Colorado had 4th and 1 on Cal's side of the field. Nate Rutchena and Elijah Hicks (who finished with 6 tackles, 2.5 TFLs, a sack, a PBU and an INT) would combine for a stop ofJarek Broussard at midfield. A quick throw to Trevon Clark, followed by a trap run by Chris Brooks for 18 got Cal down the the 24, where Garbers would float the first of his two TD throws to Keleki Latu, marking the first career catch for the true freshman TE from Jesuit.
Cal would give up their only chunk play of the game, a close catch by Broussard for 21 yards, but Cam Goode and Darius Long would have back to back sacks to bring up a 4th and 20 and a punt. Cal would turn that drive into another Longhetto field goal, despite a 4th down conversion earlier on the drive from Jeremiah Hunter.
Colorado would have life on the next drive, as Brendan Rice (with his father Jerry in attendance) returned the Cal kickoff 67 yards down to the Cal 33, but JH Tevis would have a tackle for loss on a 3rd down, forcing a 33 yard Colorado field goal. Nikko Remigio would have a solid return of his own, and Kekoa Crawford would have a key 3rd down conversion, and would get a nice out and up route from Gavin Reinwald, who brought in Garbers' throw before absorbing a hit in the end-zone for a score, making it 20-3.
Hicks would have another big play, a sack as Colorado got near midfield, which forced a punt with 58 seconds left. Cal would march down, with a couple screen plays along with a nice corner route to Trevon Clark, which set up Longhetto for a 51 yard try before the half. The redshirt junior knocked it through with room to spare, setting up a 23-3 halftime lead.
Colorado would only muster 13 total yards in the second half, as the Bears would clamp down, with holding Colorado to -7 yards rushing and 3-7 for 20 yards and an interception in the second half. The Bears would stall a couple times with their run game, with punts up until the second to last drive. Cal would get a handful of their young players in the game, with Jermaine Terry getting his first career reception in the fourth quarter. Orin Patu got his first career sack, and Longhetto would get another field goal from 33 yards out. Cal did have a touchdown from Marcel Dancy called back, as Dancy's knee may have scraped the turf despite the replay not showing a definitive angle on the run.
It marked the first conference win for the Bears, who get a home matchup against Oregon State on the 30th.
Takeaways and Notes
- Cal scored on all five possessions in the first half, the first time during the season that they've done this
- Four field goals for Longhetto was the most for Cal since Matt Anderson had four against UCLA in 2017.
- First career sacks for Darius Long and Orin Patu, first career catches for Keleki Latu and Jermaine Terry
- Chase Garbers' last four TDs have gone to tight ends, Reinwald getting two and both Latu and Tonges getting one apiece
- Cal also won the turnover battle thanks to Hicks' interception
For Cal, this was a needed performance against a Colorado offense that has been struggling, as the Cal pass rush got to Lewis not just for sacks, but for pressure leading to throwaways. It led to Cal holding on all six 3rd and longs on defense, with three sacks coming on 3rd down.
For the Cal offense, it was a day where they did enough in the first half against a good defense, but the Bears didn't entirely put the game away in the second half. Garbers had a career high in rushing yards with 96, but the Bears will need more from both their backs and the offensive line, though the Cal line held up well for the most part.
On special teams, the field goal issues have been alleviated with Matt Cindric snapping, as Longhetto had been consistent in the preseason with his kicks. He's confident in his range up to around 55, and that showed on his 51 yarder.
Latu led Cal in receiving yards with 36, as Cal spread out their receiving totals with 9 total receivers catching passes and four different backs running the ball. The Bears used 13 personnel on a handful of snaps, as they like to utilize the TE position.
Now they get Oregon State for a Halloween matchup, as the Beavers have often brought the Bears back to Earth after big wins in the past.