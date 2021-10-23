Cal Rides First Half Offense, Second Half Defense in 26-3 Win over Colorado

Cal was far from perfect, but Cal's defense had their most productive afternoon with negative plays and Chase Garbers passed Joe Kapp for the most rushing yards by a QB in Cal history, as Cal rode a 20 point halftime lead to a 26-3 victory in Berkeley. Dario Longhetto would have a career high in field goals, going 4-4 on the afternoon in the win.

Cal started the constest with a harbinger of what was to come, as Trey Paster deflected a pass, had a tackle for loss, and Colorado wouldn't convert a 3rd and long. Cal would be helped by a 38 yard Chase Garbers run (which got him past Kapp's record), but the Bears would stall on Colorado's side of the field, but Longhetto hit the first of his four field goals from 48 yards out. Longhetto came into the game with three made field goals on the season, and more than doubled his total on the day.

Cal's defense would come up with one of their biggest plays in the first quarter, as Colorado had 4th and 1 on Cal's side of the field. Nate Rutchena and Elijah Hicks (who finished with 6 tackles, 2.5 TFLs, a sack, a PBU and an INT) would combine for a stop ofJarek Broussard at midfield. A quick throw to Trevon Clark, followed by a trap run by Chris Brooks for 18 got Cal down the the 24, where Garbers would float the first of his two TD throws to Keleki Latu, marking the first career catch for the true freshman TE from Jesuit.

Cal would give up their only chunk play of the game, a close catch by Broussard for 21 yards, but Cam Goode and Darius Long would have back to back sacks to bring up a 4th and 20 and a punt. Cal would turn that drive into another Longhetto field goal, despite a 4th down conversion earlier on the drive from Jeremiah Hunter.

Colorado would have life on the next drive, as Brendan Rice (with his father Jerry in attendance) returned the Cal kickoff 67 yards down to the Cal 33, but JH Tevis would have a tackle for loss on a 3rd down, forcing a 33 yard Colorado field goal. Nikko Remigio would have a solid return of his own, and Kekoa Crawford would have a key 3rd down conversion, and would get a nice out and up route from Gavin Reinwald, who brought in Garbers' throw before absorbing a hit in the end-zone for a score, making it 20-3.

Hicks would have another big play, a sack as Colorado got near midfield, which forced a punt with 58 seconds left. Cal would march down, with a couple screen plays along with a nice corner route to Trevon Clark, which set up Longhetto for a 51 yard try before the half. The redshirt junior knocked it through with room to spare, setting up a 23-3 halftime lead.

Colorado would only muster 13 total yards in the second half, as the Bears would clamp down, with holding Colorado to -7 yards rushing and 3-7 for 20 yards and an interception in the second half. The Bears would stall a couple times with their run game, with punts up until the second to last drive. Cal would get a handful of their young players in the game, with Jermaine Terry getting his first career reception in the fourth quarter. Orin Patu got his first career sack, and Longhetto would get another field goal from 33 yards out. Cal did have a touchdown from Marcel Dancy called back, as Dancy's knee may have scraped the turf despite the replay not showing a definitive angle on the run.

It marked the first conference win for the Bears, who get a home matchup against Oregon State on the 30th.