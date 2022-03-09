Rodrick Pleasant has plenty of options. So many options that when he narrowed down his list in early February there were 13 schools that he kept on his short list. Eventually, the two-sport speedster will have a better handle on which schools are most in play, but for now he continues to evaluate the schools involved while taking visits to help him figure out which programs want him the most.

Pleasant, who is now moving into track season at Serra High School (Gardena, California), made trips to Oregon and USC in January. He will see Georgia this weekend and Texas later this month.

The visit process began a while back, however, and Cal was one of the schools that hosted the three-star athlete for a trip on a game day. The Bears also made the cut when he narrowed his focus along with USC, Oregon, Arizona, UCLA, Utah, Colorado, Georgia, Texas, Penn State, Ole Miss, Michigan and Boston College.

Pleasant continues to have conversations with many of the programs as he continues to forge ahead in the process.

“I’m just taking it in,” he said. “Especially with all the coaching changes and everything else. The recruiting process is crazy, but I am blessed to be in the situation that I am in.”

There is a lot more attention on Pleasant than ever as he steps into the spotlight as a 2023 recruit. He gained plenty of success over the last year especially with his work on the track as he set a sophomore record in California with a 100-meter time of 10.32.

He was injured during the football season but still played despite having high-ankle sprains on both legs. Pleasant feels that impacted his performance on the football field, but he still wanted to have a role for his team as a junior.

Naturally, his presence as a top-level recruit has brought the best out of his opponents plus he has a lot more attention on him overall. Pleasant has worked to keep a level head through it all.

“It hasn’t been different,” Pleasant said about his approach to process as a well-known recruit. “I wasn’t highly known on the football scene, but on the track scene I was highly known. The attention, I’m used to it. I love the spotlight.”

Pleasant was supposed to make the trip out to Berkeley last weekend when the program hosted its massive junior day on campus. Although he wasn’t able to make the visit, the 5-foot-11 defensive back does have a solid relationship with the Bears and is hopeful that he can return to Cal for a visit at another time.