Jaeden Moore continues to work through the spring improving as a player while consistently keeping his recruitment on his mind as well. The Visalia-Central Valley Christian standout EDGE prospect has put together a productive spring that included earning a defensive line MVP award at the Under Armour camp back in March.

It has been a busy offseason for Moore, who continues to take visits to the schools most involved in pursuing him. Cal continues to be a big part of the process for Moore while Arizona, USC and Washington are some of the other programs that recently hosted him on visits.

The 2023 recruit continues to gather information on each program in the mix while also working to improve his game so he’s ready to make the leap to the next level.

“Spring has been treating me great,” Moore said. “Time to recover, time to build. Working a lot on my game. I took some visits recently, and the most recent one was to Cal to watch the spring game. Checked out the USC spring game. That’s about everything new.”

Moore is no stranger to Cal’s campus as he has already been out to Berkeley on multiple occasions this spring. His visit out to see the Bears over the weekend, however, gave the 6-foot-3 edge rusher an opportunity to see the team in a game-like setting.

The trip to watch the spring game helped continue what has been a positive experience getting to know Vic So’oto and the rest of the Cal coaching staff.