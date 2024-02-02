Cal has announced the dates for spring practice as the Bears prepare to open up the eighth season under head coach Justin Wilcox. The team has undergone plenty of change since the end of the season in December with multiple players opting to move on from the program while Cal has added several other expected contributors in time for the spring.

The Bears will open up the 15-practice spring schedule March 18 and have four days of work before spring break. Cal will also host its annual pro day March 21.

The team will reconvene April 3 to finish out the final 11 practices. Cal's spring showcase is scheduled for April 20.

Each of the practices will be open to the public and held at California Memorial Stadium.

The Bears are returning several key players on both sides of the ball including star running back Jaydn Ott, who led the Pac-12 with 109.6 yards rushing per game in 2023.

Cal will also return its starting quarterback as Fernando Mendoza will lead a revamped unit into spring ball. North Texas transfer Chandler Rogers was added to the roster earlier in the offseason and will bring a new element to the competition at the position.

Pac-12 Defensive Freshman Player of the Year Cade Uluave is also back in the mix with the Bears as he looks to build on a stellar first season at Cal at linebacker. Outside linebacker David Reese is also back at Cal for his final season after shining in his first year with the Bears after transferring from Florida ahead of the 2023 season.

Defensive back Craig Woodson, tight end Jack Endries, punter Lachlan Wilson, receiver Trond Grizzell, outside linebacker Xavier Carlton, cornerbacks Nohl Williams and Lu-Magia Hearns plus offensive linemen T.J. Session and Matthew Wykoff are some of the other key returners for the Bears.

In addition to Rogers, there will also be some new faces added to the mix this spring including highly touted transfer receivers Mikey Matthews (Utah) and Tobias Merriweather (Notre Dame) in addition to defensive line transfer Aidan Keanaaina (Notre Dame). The newcomer group will also include 2024 signees Ja'ir Smith, Josiah Martin, Luke Ferrelli and BJ Canady, who all join the Bears as midyear enrollees.

In all, the only transfer missing from Cal's newly released spring roster is UC Davis linebacker Teddye Buchanan.

Cal will open up the regular season against UC Davis on Aug. 31.

