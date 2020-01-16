Cal has released their schedule for the 2020 season, complete with a video in the style of the sitcom Full House.

You asked. We got it, dude. The 2⃣0⃣2⃣0⃣ schedule ➡️ https://t.co/Ke7m2S8wGW pic.twitter.com/Q5WS33keiU

The Bears will open their 2020 season at UNLV on August 29th, taking on former Cal offensive coordinator Marcus Arroyo and the Rebels in the first college game in Allegiant Stadium, the new home of the Raiders. Following that are home contests to close non-conference play, a Cheez-It Bowl rematch with TCU and a meeting with former offensive coordinator Beau Baldwin's Cal Poly squad.

The Bears get a bye before a seven week stretch of conference games, one that starts with a home game against Pac-12 South champion Utah. Cal will go on the road to Washington State and USC, returning to take on the reigning Pac-12 champions in Oregon at home.

A Halloween matchup with Washington is sandwiched between road trips to Oregon State and Arizona State before the final bye of the year. Just like in 2019, Cal will play Stanford and UCLA to finish the year, with the Pac-12 Championship being held the next Friday.

Notes:

- Cal will face four 1st-year head coaches in Marcus Arroyo (UNLV), Beau Baldwin (Cal Poly), Nick Rolovich (Washington State) and Jimmy Lake (Washington)

- This is the fourth time in the past five seasons that Cal will play UCLA after Thanksgiving. (Happened in 2016, 2017, 2019, and now 2020)

- This is the first time Cal will face an opponent in the regular season that they previously faced in a bowl since 2015, when they played at Texas (after facing them in the 2011 Holiday Bowl)

- Cal's 2020 opponents went a combined 78-74 in 2019. None of Cal's non-conference opponents had a winning record in 2019

Full Schedule:

Sat., Aug. 29 – at UNLV

Sat., Sept. 5 – TCU

Sat., Sept. 12 – Cal Poly

Sat., Sept. 26 – Utah*

Sat., Oct. 3 – at Washington State*

Sat., Oct. 10 – at USC*

Sat., Oct. 17 – Oregon*

Sat., Oct. 24 – at Oregon State*

Sat., Oct. 31 – Washington*

Sat., Nov. 7 – at Arizona State*

Sat., Nov. 21 – Stanford*

Fri., Nov. 27 – UCLA*^

Fri., Dec. 4 – Pac-12 Championship Game+