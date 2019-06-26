News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-06-26 13:47:12 -0500') }} football Edit

Cal RB Target Damien Moore on his Official Visit

Zgbdk3rubsogg2ktxayf
Trace Travers • GoldenBearReport
@tracetravers3
Publisher
Publisher of GoldenBearReport.com (Cal Rivals)

Two weeks removed from his last visit, Bishop Amat running back Damien Moore made his way up to Berkeley for an official visit, which confirmed a handful of things for him."I really liked it, it wa...

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}