News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-12-07 15:46:17 -0600') }} football Edit

Cal RB Commit Chris Street on Bonding With His Class, Senior Year

Trace Travers • GoldenBearReport
Publisher
@tracetravers3
Publisher of GoldenBearReport.com (Cal Rivals)

Running back Chris Street, along with defensive back Trey Paster has been repeatedly named as a guy who fellow commits have connected with, as a leader of the class. With Street, that level of bond...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}