News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-12-11 18:51:45 -0600') }} football Edit

Cal QB Commit Zach Johnson on his Official Visit, Senior Year

Trace Travers • GoldenBearReport
Publisher
@tracetravers3
Publisher of GoldenBearReport.com (Cal Rivals)

After a commitment in June, Cal QB commit Zach Johnson had been up to Berkeley for a day at a time on a couple occasions, and this past weekend had the full official visit experience."It was really...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}