Cal QB Commit Zach Johnson on his Official Visit, Senior Year
After a commitment in June, Cal QB commit Zach Johnson had been up to Berkeley for a day at a time on a couple occasions, and this past weekend had the full official visit experience."It was really...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news