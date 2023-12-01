In some surprising news Thursday, Cal lost offensive coordinator Jake Spavital to Baylor where he will serve in the same role. Spavital only returned to Berkeley last winter after perviously serving as the team's offensive coordinator for a brief time earlier in this career.

In his 11 months with the Bears, Spavital was able to build a connection with three-star quarterback EJ Caminong. The Seattle-based prospect eventually backed off a commitment to Washington and joined the Bears' 2024 recruiting class in the summer with the plan of playing in Spavital's uptempo offense.

Thursday, Caminong was caught off guard when he was told to check social media to learn that his future offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach would no longer be on staff at Cal.

Naturally, as soon as the 6-foot-2 recruit, who also held offers from programs such as Texas, A&M, BYU, Colorado, Oregon State and Washington State, saw the news he jumped on the phone to contact the Bears coaches.

After a conversation with director of player personnel Marshall Cherrington, Caminong felt confident about the future of the team on the offensive side of the ball easing any concerns he had about Spavital's move back to Texas and its impact on his standing with the Bears.

"I got sent the tweet and was really surprised," Caminong told Golden Bear Report. "I did end up sending it straight to Marshall and asked about it. He caught me up and everything was good there.

"The message is the same, they believe in me like they have from the beginning, and they also made sure that I’m in the loop on the OC search."