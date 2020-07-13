This is the second consecutive year Cal has had a player on the Bednarik Award watch list, as Evan Weaver made the list in 2019. This is the first time in at least the last decade that Cal has had two players on the Bednarik watch list.

Two Cal Bears have made their way onto the Bednarik Award watch list for this fall, as cornerback Camryn Bynum and inside linebacker Kuony Deng have been put on the shortlist for the award denoting the most outstanding defensive football player in college football.

Both Bynum and Deng are headed into their redshirt senior seasons at Cal, with Deng having come in as a junior college transfer to start all 13 games he's been at Cal for, while Bynum is tied for Cal's active lead in starts with 38 (tied with Jake Curhan and Luc Bequette).

Bynum:

- Has recorded 169 tackles, 6.0 tackles for loss (-13 yards), 0.5 sacks (-5 yards), five interceptions, 27 pass breakups and 32 passes defended per CalBears.com

- An all Pac-12 second team player each of the last two seasons

- Fifth all time at Cal in pass breakups and is Cal's active career leader in both pass breakups and passes defended with both ranking fourth among active FBS and Pac-12 players heading into the 2020 season

Deng

- Recorded 119 tackles, 7.5 tackles for loss (-27 yards), 3.0 sacks (-12 yards), eight pass breakups, eight passes defended, five quarterback hurries and one fumble recovery in his lone season with the Bears. That tackle number ranked Deng 3rd in the Pac-12 and 15th nationally

- Deng also played the most reps of any Cal player in 2019, with 1105 snaps played on defense and special teams combined.

- Deng was also named to the Lott IMPACT Trophy watchlist earlier this year