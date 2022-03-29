Receiver Ismael Cisse has started to take a deeper dive into his recruiting process. New schools have continued to become involved, and recently he made visits with a pair of programs that have remained consistent in his recruitment.

Cisse’s list of options continues to grow but Cal and Colorado have been two of the schools that have built their relationship with the 6-foot receiver from Cherry Creek High School in Englewood, Colorado.

Both schools offered him a couple months ago leading to his visits with both programs earlier in the month.

Overall, Cisse has made it a priority to keep in contact with coaches around the country while evaluating his options that are already on the table.

“It’s definitely been good,” he said. “I just continue to stay in touch with coaches and more come. Just talking with them seeing how I fit in the program, seeing how the program is changing with new coaches everywhere. Seeing what the coaches are like with the schools and different perspectives of how football will work at the program.”

As Cisse continues to have conversations with more coaches he has started to learn more about what each school has to offer plus how he fits into the plans. Having a clear picture about his future at the various schools is something he has learned to value while going through the process.

“For me, I’d say the thing that I’m really loving is the honesty of the coaches,” Cisse said what has learned in recent months during his recruitment. “Just being real with them and them being real with me. Asking a lot of questions like it’s a job evaluation, so that I know what I’m getting into and knowing that I’m not gonna commit to a school or look at a school that will tell me one thing at the beginning then when I get there it’s a whole different thing.

“So, I’ll just say the honesty and asking a lot of questions to truly know what the program’s like and what I get myself into. Another thing that I’d say stands out to me from just going and meeting coaches is just how they see me not over the phone but in person, and how I fit into the program. What I will contribute.”

The visit out to Cal early in the month was an important one. It took place as soon as the February dead period was over during a busy weekend for the Bears. Cisse had been looking forward to the trip since picking up his offer from the program in late January mostly because it would give him some in-person face time with the coaches.