{{ timeAgo('2019-11-19 18:05:13 -0600') }} football Edit

Cal Pushing for Westlake WR Mason Mangum

Trace Travers • GoldenBearReport
@tracetravers3
Publisher
Publisher of GoldenBearReport.com (Cal Rivals)

Mason Mangum has had a whirlwind turnaround of a recruiting process. With Chad Morris's firing at Arkansas, Mangum decommitted and saw interest renewed from a handful of teams. Cal, who now has a n...

