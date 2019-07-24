Rich Eisen once said former Cal punter Bryan Anger was "not a punter, but a weapon." Cal's staff has referred to senior punter Steven Coutts in that same vein. Now Coutts, a second-team preseason all-Pac-12 player, is on the Ray Guy Award watchlist, an award for the best punter in the country.

Coutts, originally from Brisbane, Australia, transferred to Cal before the 2017 season, and was the primary punter in 2018. Coutts led the nation by trapping opponents inside their 20-yard line 37 times, punting 72 times for 2985 yards and a 41.5 average.

Coutts was Pac-12 Special Teams player of the week after Cal's 33-21 win over Colorado last year, was an honorable mention selection on the all Pac-12 teams, and was a first-team all-academic player in the conference.

Coutts joins Evan Weaver and Mike Saffell on watchlists this offseason.