Cal picks up commitment from 2023 DE Zurich Ashford

"First off, I want to thank my family for always being supportive of me and pushing me to be the greatest me I can possibly be," Ashford said in a post on Twitter announcing his decision. "Second I would like to thank all my coaches that have helped develop my game over the years. Of course I want to thank God for always looking over me and blessing me. Lastly, I want to thank all the coaches that recruited me throughout this process and saw potential in me."

You could say things came together quickly for Las Vegas-Arbor View defensive end Zurich Ashford . Less than a week after being offered by Cal, the 6-foot-3 recruit visited Berkeley and committed to the Bears. Ashford announced his decision to pick Cal on Tuesday over offers Colorado, Oregon State, Washington State, New Mexico State and Northern Arizona.

Ashford's offer from the Bears came in just last Thursday ahead of his unofficial visit to see the school in person over the weekend. The 6-foot-3 pass rusher left Cal feeling positive about the experience and the opportunity to spend time around the staff.

"It was an amazing experience," he said. "I really like the town. Seen the school, talked to the coaches. It was a life-changing experience. I loved it."

Along with being impressed by Cal's campus, Zurich already had a strong feeling about the Bears after being offered just before his trip. The offer from Andrew Browing and the Bears left a strong impression on him even before he stepped on campus.

"I was excited," he said. "I really wasn't expecting it. It was like a shock. I was really, really happy when I received the offer."

Ashford says he sees a "common goal" at Cal when assessing the coaching staff, and his relationship with Browning certainly played a big part in his decision.

"I like how he was talking," he said. "It seems like he knows what he's talking about and what he wants."

The new Cal commit says the plan is to play 3-technique for the Bears when he arrives next year, and he feels that fits his skill set well.

And, it is also his favorite spot to line up, so it makes sense all the way around.

"I like what they're talking about defensively," he said. "I've seen the stats and how they did on defense last year. It was really good, and I like all that. I like how the coaches talk about the defense and how they play defense."

Ashford finished his junior season in 2021 with 56 tackles (41 solo), 16 tackles for loss, 12 sacks, an interception returned for a touchdown and one forced fumble.