It is the final weekend for recruits to take visits before another dead period arrives Monday that will run through the entire month of February. Because of that it is crunch time for the recruits in the 2022 class who hope to sign next week when the regular signing period begins Wednesday.

For some prospects, decisions have already been made and signing with a school of their choosing is simply a formality at this stage. For others, there is much to be decided in the coming days.

Defensive lineman Jairus Satele is in the latter group. The 2022 recruit from St. John Bosco in Bellflower, California put together a productive year for one of the best high school teams in the country during the 2021 season.

He was credited with 90 tackles, 16 tackles for losses and 4 1/2 sacks for the Braves. Still, the attention from college programs across the country was slow to develop throughout the process. Satele’s size has been a big part of the hesitation from schools as he doesn’t have the typical height you see for college defensive linemen.

As schools begin to make the final push toward the regular signing period and the end of the 2022 cycle, Satele has been one of the recruits to see his profile rise in recent weeks.

Several schools have offered him opportunities to play at their school, but at this point it is most likely he remains in California for college.