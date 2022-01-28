Running back Johnny Thompson Jr. has decided to hit the reset button on his recruitment this week. The Westlake Village-Oaks Christian standout junior announced Thursday his decision to back away from his previous commitment to USC as he continues to evaluate his options.

Thompson committed to the Trojans in the midst of a coaching transition after Clay Helton was relieved of his duties in Los Angeles but before Lincoln Riley and the new USC staff settled in with the program. The three-star prospect saw a change in the communication with USC once that move was finalized with Riley leading him to begin exploring his options.

The 2023 prospect visited Oregon earlier this month and picked up an offer from the Ducks shortly before that trip. He has also since added an offer from Colorado State.

There are other schools in the mix as well that haven’t offered, and one of the programs Thompson is keeping an eye on and remaining in communication with is Cal. The Golden Bears have started to build a connection with now former USC commit, and his hope is that he will be able to visit campus soon.