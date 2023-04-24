After signing no offensive linemen out of high school in the 2023 recruiting class, replenishing the foundation at that position is a top priority for Cal in this 2024 recruiting cycle.

And one of the Golden Bears' strongest early OL leads was on campus this past weekend as David Abajian, out of Chaminade College Preparatory High School in West Hills, California, made his second visit to Berkeley.

"I just wanted to be able to spend some more one-on-one time with [offensive line coach Mike Bloesch]," Abajian told Golden Bear Report afterward. "I didn't get a campus tour last time, so it was nice to be able to see the campus. Yeah, the main thing was just spending a lot more one-on-one time with him and just getting to just speak with him in a one-on-one conversation."