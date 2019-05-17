Mark Fox has his first signee in Prolific Prep forward Kuany Kuany, as Cal Basketball announced the signing Friday morning.MORE: Kuany on Cal being the place for him

"We're very excited to add such a great young player who will make an immediate impact," Fox said in the Cal release. "He is a high-character young man whose quickness, shooting and athleticism will be an asset to our program."

Kuany chose Cal over Washington State and Nevada last week, after the Bears jumped in late for the Melbourne native.

“I choose Cal over Wazzu and Nevada because Berkeley is where I felt that I was needed,” Kuany said of his decision to our Ben Parker. “I’m pretty familiar with the area because I’ve lived around here for the past year…Their pitch to me has been to come in and play, they feel that I can bring a lot to the program with my ability to stretch the floor, push the ball in transition and defend multiple positions… I hope to bring my versatility to the program. Cal fans can expect me to knock down open shots and throw down dunks in transition.”

Kuany joins PG Joel Brown and PF DJ Thorpe in the 2019 class for the Bears right now.