Cade Uluave put together a strong season as a junior at Mountain Ridge High School in Herriman, Utah. The 2023 two-way athlete is beginning to see the impact of his success last year. The 6-foot-1 prospect has seen increased attention from colleges around the country with Cal and Nevada being a couple of his recent offers.

Uluave visited Stanford during the season and he says programs such as USC, Utah and Louisville have all been in contact as well.

The process is beginning to heat up for the 2023 linebacker prospect, and he wasn’t always sure that was going to be the case.

“It’s definitely picked up recently,” Uluave said about his recruitment. “After Utah State and Weber State offered it was kind of chill for a long them. Then Nevada and Cal came through, and from there everything has just been building up a little bit. For me it’s just about staying hungry. The work is not done, I’m trying to be able to be the best I can be.”

New offers and new interest has added a different set of circumstances for Uluave, who has gone from wondering if more schools would join his recruitment to wondering how he can pick out of his assortment of options.

He has worked to keep it all in perspective while getting to know the schools involved and the coaches who are making him a priority.

“I think for a lot of recruits, even me, it was stressful at first,” Uluave said. “You’re thinking, ‘Oh, man, what am I gonna do? Am I gonna go to this school or this school? Do I like the fit here or there?’ Ultimately for me, I enjoy it. I think it’s really cool to have an opportunity to talk with some of the best coaches in the nation every day, and to be able to hear their perspective on things on their side of football.

“Every coach has different schemes, different strategies. So to be able to hear and talk with them, and to be able to see from their perspective is really eye opening, in my opinion. So, for the recruiting process, I enjoy it. Sometimes, it can be a little stressful now that things are rising up and the time for college is getting even closer every day. Just finding that right fit is going to be important.”

Uluave admits that picking up his first offer in the process from Utah State was important as it cleared up any concerns he had that the work he was putting in wasn’t good enough to earn him a college opportunity. However, the offer he picked up a few weeks ago from the Bears hold a significant amount of weight as well.