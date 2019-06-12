It took a while for Class of 2021 Arizona running back Stevie Rocker's recruitment to get rolling, but over the past month things have really picked up as his offer list is now shaping up and includes two Pac-12 schools in California and Arizona. Before the hometown Wildcats pulled the trigger, Rocker was offered by the Bears. As his first Power Five offer, it served as a jumping off point for Rocker. Now, he's hoping to get to Berkeley to see the Cal program for himself. Rivals.com caught up with him to talk about the offer and his plans for other summer visits.

"Right now I have offers from Nevada, Cal, Arizona and BYU."

California: "I got Cal last month. They came by my school a few days before and then that weekend they offered me. It felt good. I'm glad I got an offer from a Pac-12 school to maybe help get the word out about me as a player. I have been keeping in touch with with the coaches there. I talk to Coach Ragle."

Message from the coaches: "They just said I was built for it. I have the speed, strength all that stuff they're looking for in a running back. They said I was just build for Cal and what they do."

Potential fit in Cal offense: "They have more of a pro-style offense and that is something I could get used to because my school does a little of everything."

Visit plans: "I am working on getting up there for a visit. I'm not sure when that will be yet. They told me not to worry about camping they just want me to come visit so I can see it for myself."

Other visits: "I have a camp out at UCLA and a visit over there and the same with USC. There's also like Washington's that I'm trying to do as well."