Offensive lineman Ryan Gibson announced that he's retiring from the Cal football, a Cal representative confirmed Thursday afternoon. Per a representative, Gibson will remain at Cal as a student.

Gibson came to Cal as a member of the 2015 class, out of Stanislaus HS in Bay Saint Louis, Mississippi. He was a three-star recruit per Rivals. He was one of a handful of players Cal pulled from Mississippi in 2015-16, including Gentle Williams and Jordan Duncan.

Gibson redshirted during the 2015 season, and didn't play until after the coaching change. Gibson played in 10 games in 2017, including three starts (one at right guard against USC, two at left guard against Arizona and Colorado).

Gibson's role increased during the 2018 season, as Mike Saffell got injured in the leadup to the UCLA game. Gibson ended up starting the final eight games of the season, playing in nine. He took 344 reps in 2018, 326 of those at right guard, 18 at center.

Without Gibson, the Bears have 13 scholarship lineman, as Saffell may slide to center and the right guard spot opens for competition here in the spring.