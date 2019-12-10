Cal OC Beau Baldwin to Take Cal Poly Head Coaching Job
Per confirmation from ESPN's Kyle Bonagura, Cal offensive coordinator Beau Baldwin will be moving on from the Bears in order to take the head coaching post at Cal Poly. Baldwin had been at Cal for the previous three seasons, after a successful tenure at the head of the Eastern Washington program.
Baldwin's potential hiring was first announced by FootballScoop Monday morning, as he will move back to the Big Sky conference he held a firm grip on in Cheney.
Confirmed: Cal OC Beau Baldwin will be the new head coach at Cal Poly, according to an athletic department source at CP.— Kyle Bonagura (@BonaguraESPN) December 10, 2019
Baldwin was 85-32 in his previous stint at Eastern Washington from 2008-16, 95-35 as a head coach overall, but hadn't seen the same success at Cal that led his teams to multiple deep runs into the FCS playoffs, including the 2010 National Championship.
Cal will now begin the search for an offensive coordinator while in the midst of bowl season, as they'll play Illinois on December 30th.