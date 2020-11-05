Preseason all-Pac 12 teams, as voted on by assorted Pac-12 media members, came out this morning, as the conference prepares to kick off their shortened 2020 season. Cal finished with one first-team selection, cornerback Camryn Bynum, along with five second-team selections, RB Christopher Brown Jr., OL Jake Curhan, DL Brett Johnson, ILB Kuony Deng, and DB Elijah Hicks.

In addition to those six players, DL Zeandae Johnson, OLB Cameron Goode and C Mike Saffell were among the honorable mentions, having received votes from four or more members of the media.

The six players among the first two teams doubles the amount from the 2019 preseason all-Pac 12 teams, which had three Bears among them (Evan Weaver on the 1st team, Bynum and Ashtyn Davis on the second team).