No. 8 Oregon left the door open time and again for Cal to make a move early in Saturday's game at California Memorial Stadium, but the Bears (3-5, 1-4 Pac-12) simply could not get out of their own way when those moments presented themselves.

The Ducks looked flat and even uninterested, at times, in the first half, and Cal took advantage of it by connecting on some big plays.

However, when it came time to deliver a finishing blow, the Bears simply came up short. A missed assignment here, a mishap in coverage there, a holding on a completed pass, a blocked field goal or even more costly — interceptions.

Every time it looked like Cal was ready to truly break through and gain some control against Oregon, a negative play seemed to follow.

The Bears forced a turnover on downs and an interception in the first half but only came away with points in one of those instances, a 28-yard field goal from Dario Longhetto to put Cal up 3-0 after the defense came up with a stop in the red zone.