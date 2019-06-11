Cal has officially signed a sixth new player to add to their roster, with the addition of German big Lars Thiemann to the roster.

"We are very excited about Lars. He brings great size and skill, and a level of international experience that will allow him to be a very successful college player," head coach Mark Fox said in a release. "He's extremely committed as a student and will fit right in at Cal and with our program."

Thiemann officially visited over the weekend and announced his commitment Sunday.

From the release:

Thiemann, a 6-11 forward/center, averaged 19 points and 13 rebounds for the Bayer Giants Leverkusen U19 team of Germany's NBBL last season, and also spent time in the German Pro B league, where he helped Leverkusen win the Pro B league championship. Thiemann averaged nearly 4 points and 2 rebounds in 7 minutes per game while playing as an amateur alongside international professionals. He has also been invited to try out for the German U20 national team that will compete in the FIBA European Championship later this summer.

Thiemann becomes the sixth addition to the 2019 class, joining fellow freshmen Joel Brown, DJ Thorpe, Kuany Kuany, and Dimitrios Klonaras, and grad transfer Kareem South.