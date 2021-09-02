Cal Men's Basketball: Non-Conference Schedule Out

Cal men's basketball has released their non-conference schedule for the 2021-22 season, where the Bears will play 11 non-conference games along with a 20 game conference schedule. Eight of those non-conference games will be at home, while the three road games are a trip to Las Vegas to play UNLV on November 13th, and the Fort Myers Classic in Florida on November 22nd and 24th. Cal will play Florida and one of Ohio State or Seton Hall.

Cal will open their season November 9th against a new D1 program in UC San Diego, who played their first year in the higher division after moving up from Division II. Cal will have an exhibition prior to that again Cal State LA on November 1st