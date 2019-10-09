Bishop O'Dowd forward Monty Bowser made the call for the Bears Wednesday morning, after the Bears offered him a scholarship Sunday. He becomes the third Bishop O'Dowd player to commit to Cal in the last five years, joining Ivan Rabb and Paris Austin (who transferred from Boise State).

Mark Fox has his first commitment of the 2020 class, and comes from right next door in Oakland.

Bowser, who received honorable mention all-metro honors from both the SF Chronicle and Mercury News, had some of his strongest games in the D1 playoffs. He was the primary defender on G Jalen Green, holding the 5-star (now at Prolific Prep in Napa) to 19 points while scoring 18 of his own, taking Bishop O'Dowd to the D1 Northern California semifinals. He scored 22 in a semifinal loss to James Logan, the top seed.

Cal now has two slots available in the 2020 class for now, as Paris Austin, Kareem South and David Serge will all be gone after the 2019-20 season. Bowser's strengths on tape are his athleticism as a finisher and as a shooter. With shooting being at a premium in a more open college game, Bowser's skillset makes him an important player moving forward for the Bears.