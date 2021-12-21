Cal MBB Takes on Pacific in Final Game of 2021

Cal's defense has been the key factor over the last handful of games, as the Bears are a top 60 team in defensive efficiency and defensive field goal percentage. They are the third best in the country at preventing offensive rebounds, with Andre Kelly and Grant Anticevich (a career high 15 rebounds against Dartmouth) being extremely effective on that front. Cal is beginning to have an identity around length on defense, Andre Kelly's post ability, and the all around play of Jordan Shepherd, something the Bears hope to carry through to conference play and through Pacific.

For Cal, coming off a strong defensive performance against Dartmouth, it's a chance to go into the meat of conference play with their best non-conference record since 2016-17 (9-3). The Bears will likely do it without Makale Foreman, who reaggravated a foot sprain Sunday against the Big Green.

2021 is closing, as is the non-conference schedule for Cal. They host the University of the Pacific, a team playing nearly 100 miles away from its namesake, as the Bears look to win their eighth straight game inside the friendly confines of Haas Pavilion.

- Cal is giving away 1000 free walkup tickets for the game, as the campus is on winter break from school.

Pacific comes in like a number of Cal's opponents this year, somewhat uneven. While the Tigers do have a good win against UC Santa Barbara, they've beaten two of the worst teams in the country (Chicago State and UAPB) along with two D2 opponents for their other four wins. They're a team, like Dartmouth, that struggles to shoot inside the paint (45.6% on two point shots, 284th in the country), but shoots nearly 35% from beyond the arc. They can get to the free throw line, a weakness of Cal's game when they've struggled, and they don't turn the ball over frequently.

Pacific has also been one of the worst in three point defense, allowing teams to shoot over 37% from beyond the arc. In five of their eight losses, teams have shot over 40% from beyond the arc against the Tigers, a team that lacks size. Pacific has two players over 6'6" in their normal rotation (Cal has five).

For Cal, this is a solid test of their inside-out game, as Kelly has shown the ability to finish inside in every game Cal has played, and may get an opportunity to show his passing ability when doubled.

Likely Starters

G Pierre Crockrell, 6' 175 lbs, Jr.

G Greg Outlaw, 6'4" 175 lbs, So.

F Jeremiah Bailey 6'6" 220 lbs, Sr.

F Alphonso Anderson, 6'6" 220 lbs, Sr.

F/C Jordan Bell 6'8" 221 lbs, Sr.

Key Reserves

G/F Luke Avdalovic, 6'5: 190 lbs, Jr.

F Nick Blake 6'6", 220 lbs, Fr.

G Jaden Beyers, 6'2" 165 lbs, Fr.

G Khaleb Wilson-Rouse 6'2", 180 lbs, So

C Sam Freeman 6'10", 240 lbs, So.

Players to Watch

Anderson - A strong player who transferred in from Utah State, Anderson rebounds big, draws fouls at a high rate, and has the ability to step out and shoot the 3 when needed. He's the highest usage player for the Tigers

Crockrell - One of two players, along with Bailey, that saw major playing time on Pacific's 23-10 team from twoi seasons ago. Crockwell hasn't shot the ball particularly well, but he has one of the highest assist rates in the country.

Bailey - Gets fouled a lot and shoots the 3 at a 46.4% clip. He's someone for the Bears to keep an eye on along the perimeter.

Keys to the Game

Get hot - Cal has had a fair amount of open looks that haven't gone down through the past handful of games. It hasn't hurt them, but the Bears will have opportunities from deep against Pacific. It's time for some of those to go down.

Big to Big passing - The Anticevich-Kelly two man game worked well against Dartmouth, as Kelly's positioning has improved over the years, while Anticevich has always been a good passer. Utilizing the size advantage is something the Bears have to press.

Find another spark - If Foreman doesn't play, and that seems likely, the Bears will need to find someone to replace his presence. Foreman has been good to knock down a run starting three when the Bears have stalled, and Cal will need to see if someone like Jalen Celestine, Sam Alajiki, or Jarred Hyder can be that guy off the bench.