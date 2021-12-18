Cal MBB Preview: Dartmouth comes to Town Sunday

Much like how Eastern Michigan University does not have the Emu as their mascot, Dartmouth is not the Darts. The Big Green, the real nickname of the Hanover, New Hampshire school, took Stanford (another color nicknamed school) to overtime on Thursday, and can be a dangerous opponent for the Bears. Cal will look to keep a six-game home winning streak alive against their Ivy League opponent, having not played since their 72-60 victory over Santa Clara last Saturday. "Dartmouth is a very danfgerous team," Cal head coach Mark Fox said, "the game the other night went to overtime, and at the end they were fortunate to get it to overtime from Stanford's perspective. They've got a dangerous team, giving Stanford all they can handle and winning at Georgetown. They're a team that's finding their groove and they're a team with 3-point shooting, experience, and will be a good opponent for us."

Game Notes

Who: California Golden Bears (6-5, 1-1) vs. Dartmouth Big Green (3-6) Where: Haas Pavilion, Berkeley, CA When: Sunday December 19th, 1 PM TV: Pac-12 Network Radio: KGO 810 Other Notes: - Cal is 6-0 when they get to the 10 assist mark on the season, and are 5-0 when the trio of Grant Anticevich, Jordan Shepherd and Andre Kelly all get in double-figures - Kelly is 11th nationally in field goal percentage (64.8%), ranks second in the Pac-12 in rebounds (9.1) and fifth in points per game (15.2). He has as many double-doubles this year (4) as he had in his first three seasons. - Cal will also be wearing new white jerseys for their contest against the Big Green, as the Bears have broken out new blue and yellow jerseys this year as well. Injuries: Per Fox, Cal has had a virus issue (non-Covid) this past week that has sidelined a few players: - Makale Foreman needed some downtime, practiced yesterday - Jordan Shepherd rested his hand (thumb sprain), he's expected to play hisfirst game without the hard splint on his hand - Jarred Hyder and Jalen Celestine are still recovering from offseason surgery, but they get healthier every week - Cal will likely redshirt sophomore F Monty Bowser and junior F DJ Thorpe, as neither player has been healthy enough to play this season - Everyone else is expected to be ready to go.

Dartmouth Notes and Keys