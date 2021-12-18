Cal MBB Preview: Dartmouth comes to Town Sunday
Much like how Eastern Michigan University does not have the Emu as their mascot, Dartmouth is not the Darts. The Big Green, the real nickname of the Hanover, New Hampshire school, took Stanford (another color nicknamed school) to overtime on Thursday, and can be a dangerous opponent for the Bears.
Cal will look to keep a six-game home winning streak alive against their Ivy League opponent, having not played since their 72-60 victory over Santa Clara last Saturday.
"Dartmouth is a very danfgerous team," Cal head coach Mark Fox said, "the game the other night went to overtime, and at the end they were fortunate to get it to overtime from Stanford's perspective. They've got a dangerous team, giving Stanford all they can handle and winning at Georgetown. They're a team that's finding their groove and they're a team with 3-point shooting, experience, and will be a good opponent for us."
Game Notes
Who: California Golden Bears (6-5, 1-1) vs. Dartmouth Big Green (3-6)
Where: Haas Pavilion, Berkeley, CA
When: Sunday December 19th, 1 PM
TV: Pac-12 Network
Radio: KGO 810
Other Notes:
- Cal is 6-0 when they get to the 10 assist mark on the season, and are 5-0 when the trio of Grant Anticevich, Jordan Shepherd and Andre Kelly all get in double-figures
- Kelly is 11th nationally in field goal percentage (64.8%), ranks second in the Pac-12 in rebounds (9.1) and fifth in points per game (15.2). He has as many double-doubles this year (4) as he had in his first three seasons.
- Cal will also be wearing new white jerseys for their contest against the Big Green, as the Bears have broken out new blue and yellow jerseys this year as well.
Injuries:
Per Fox, Cal has had a virus issue (non-Covid) this past week that has sidelined a few players:
- Makale Foreman needed some downtime, practiced yesterday
- Jordan Shepherd rested his hand (thumb sprain), he's expected to play hisfirst game without the hard splint on his hand
- Jarred Hyder and Jalen Celestine are still recovering from offseason surgery, but they get healthier every week
- Cal will likely redshirt sophomore F Monty Bowser and junior F DJ Thorpe, as neither player has been healthy enough to play this season
- Everyone else is expected to be ready to go.
Dartmouth Notes and Keys
Expected Starters
G Taurus Samuels - 6'1", 190 lbs Sr.
G Brendan Barry - 6'2", 180 lbs Sr.
F Garrison Wade - 6'6" 210 lbs Sr.
F Aaryn Rai - 6'6" 220 lbs, Sr.
F Nate Ogbu - 6'7", 220 lbs Jr.
Key Backups
G Ryan Cornish - 6'3", 170 lbs Fr.
F Dame Adelekun - 6'8" 220 lbs Jr.
G Wes Slajchert - 6'4" 190 lbs Sr.
F Cam Kyrstkowiak - 6'9" 210 lbs Jr.
On the Big Green
- Dartmouth will shoot the 3, and they will shoot it a bunch. They were 10-22 against Stanford from beyond the arc, giving them as big as a 12-point lead in the second half prior to the Cardinal comeback. In particular, Brendan Barry will fire away (5-11 against Stanford from 3, with 77 attempts through 9 games played (8.54 per game), and is shooting 40.3% from beyond the arc. Ryan Cornish is also a threat from deep, shooting 44.8% from distance.
- As a team, Dartmouth takes 46% of their field goal attempts from beyond the arc, shooting 36.2% as a team
- Where Dartmouth hasn't excelled is drawing fouls on offense, along with shooting inside the arc. That's partially due to being as heavy of a jump shooting team as they are. Their free throw rate is the fifth lowest in all of college basketball, and they're among the bottom 50 in two point shooting percentage (44% inside the arc).
- The projected starters are among the smaller starting lineups in college basketball, an area where Cal may be able to take advantage with their length.
Keys to the Game
- The Perimeter is an area where Cal has to win, either forcing contested shots here with their length or running the Big Green off the three point line. Joel Brown is important here, likely to contest the trio of Barry, Cornish and Samuels (another solid 3 point shooter at over 35%)
- Getting Andre Kelly going against a smaller frontline is important, as the senior big has been on a tear through the non-conference season. Kelly can get points on post-ups, and the pick and roll game was lethal against Santa Clara with Jordan Shepherd facilitating.
- Getting something from your bench, with Lars Thiemann excelling, is an important piece for the Bears. This week, it may fall to the guards, namely Makale Foreman, to give the Bears a boost once again. Foreman has been very good at the end of the first half for the Bears the past couple weeks.