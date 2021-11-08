Cal MBB Opens with UC San Diego

In a rare weekday day game, Cal men's basketball will open up with a 2 PM contest against their UC brethren, from UC San Diego, opening up their 2021-22 season. UC San Diego moved up from the Division II level a year ago, going 7-10 playing mainly against Big West competition (where they will compete as a full member starting in the 2024-25 season). For Cal, this marks the beginning of a pivotal season under Mark Fox, as the Bears had the benefit of a full offseason, but will need to figure out where there scoring is and what their rotations look like early, as a Saturday contest with UNLV in Las Vegas looms large.

Game Notes: UCSD

When: 2 PM, November 9th, 2021 Where: Haas Pavilion, Berkeley CA TV: Pac-12 Network (Roxy Bernstein and Ben Braun on the call) UC San Diego is one of the newest D1 programs, playing their first year at the D1 level a year ago. They went 7-10 (4-10 against D1 opponents) as they made their transition on a lot of 3-point shooting. 49% of UCSD's shots came from beyond the arc, where the Tritons converted at a 37% rate. UCSD also allowed opponents to make 38% of their 3s, and only shot 60.7% from the foul line Notable Players G Jake Killingsworth - a former Bay Area standout at San Mateo Serra, Killingsworth shot 41% from beyond the arc a year ago as a graduate transfer from Columbia F Toni Rocak - a 6'9" forward who served in a sixth man role a year ago, Rocak has played for the Swiss national team and averaged a team high 12.8 points per game, along with 5.3 rebounds. Rocak also took the highest percentage of shots while on the floor, more than any other player in the country in 2020-21 (Cal's Matt Bradley was 27th in this metric) F J'Raan Brooks - The former Washington and USC forward has found a third home in La Jolla, and while it's unclear if he starts, he's the highest rated recruit among the UCSD roster

Other Thoughts