Cal MBB Announces Signings of Ryan Betley and Jarred Hyder
Cal has announced the signings of two transfer guards, with Penn graduate transfer Ryan Betley and Fresno State transfer Jarred Hyder joining the Cal squad for the 2020-21 season.
Betley
From the Cal Release:
Betley, a 6-5 guard from Downington, Pa., saw significant minutes as a three-year starter for the Quakers and finished 10th all-time in career 3-point field goals made with 169. He averaged 12.8 points and 5.1 rebounds while shooting 43.5 percent in his undergraduate career. Despite missing 2018-19 action after suffering an injury in the season opener, he scored 944 career points and made 70 starts in 74 total appearances.
“We are fortunate to add such an outstanding and well-rounded young man. His 3-point shooting and experience will impact our team immediately,” Fox said. “As a graduate of the Wharton School of Business, he also adds another bright mind to our campus. Ryan played for a terrific coach in Steve Donahue at Penn and we are excited he chose to finish his career at Cal."
Betley will be eligible immediately due to grad transfer rules.
Hyder
From the Cal Release:
As Fresno State's starting point guard in 24 games, the 6-3 Hyder averaged 9.1 points, 3.1 assists and 2.6 rebounds in 26 total appearances. He posted four 20-point performances, including 23 points at then-No. 13 San Diego State, and scored in double figures in nine outings while dishing out five or more assists in five games. He logged a career-best 26 points, including five 3-pointers, against Winthrop. Hyder shot 38 percent (81-213) from the floor in his debut season and 83.3 percent (45-54) at the free throw line.
"Jarred is a very complete and promising young point guard. His ability to score and the overall strength of his complete game excite our staff," Fox said. "He is an excellent student and really will fit well at Cal. I am very excited he wanted to be a part of our Cal Family."
Hyder was also a teammate of Matt Bradley in AAU ball, playing with Team Eleate while hailing from San Bernardino. Hyder will be a sophomore in eligibility, after coming from Damien HS in the class of 2019.
Hyder could be eligible for the Bears if a one-time transfer waiver is approved by the NCAA in May
Numbers
|Seniors
|Juniors
|Sophomores
|Freshmen
|
Grant Anticevich
|
Matt Bradley
|
Joel Brown
|
Monty Bowser
|
Ryan Betley
|
Andre Kelly
|
Dimitrios Klonaras
|
Jalen Celestine
|
Lars Thiemann
|
DJ Thorpe
|
Kuany Kuany
|
Jarred Hyder
Cal has one final scholarship slot open to complete their roster, likely to be used on another transfer.