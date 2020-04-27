Cal has announced the signings of two transfer guards, with Penn graduate transfer Ryan Betley and Fresno State transfer Jarred Hyder joining the Cal squad for the 2020-21 season.

Betley

From the Cal Release:

Betley, a 6-5 guard from Downington, Pa., saw significant minutes as a three-year starter for the Quakers and finished 10th all-time in career 3-point field goals made with 169. He averaged 12.8 points and 5.1 rebounds while shooting 43.5 percent in his undergraduate career. Despite missing 2018-19 action after suffering an injury in the season opener, he scored 944 career points and made 70 starts in 74 total appearances.

“We are fortunate to add such an outstanding and well-rounded young man. His 3-point shooting and experience will impact our team immediately,” Fox said. “As a graduate of the Wharton School of Business, he also adds another bright mind to our campus. Ryan played for a terrific coach in Steve Donahue at Penn and we are excited he chose to finish his career at Cal."

Betley will be eligible immediately due to grad transfer rules.