Four-star linebacker Tre Edwards has had the opportunity to make some good headway with his recruitment over the last several weeks. He just wrapped up a string of visits that took him up and down the West Coast seeing several schools in person.

The Chula Vista-Mater Dei Catholic standout junior plans to begin narrowing his options down later this spring, but his recent visit experiences have helped some schools make a move up his list.

Cal, UCLA, Oregon and Arizona are some of the schools that hosted Edwards on campus over the last month. He has visited a couple of those schools previously, but a couple of the others he had not yet seen in person before the last couple weeks.

As Edwards continues to evaluate his options on the table, seeing the schools he did recently helped provide him with some valuable information that he will use as he moves forward in the process.

“The recruiting process has been going really well,” he said. “I feel like being able to go see some schools has really helped me get to know more about the schools and have a better connection with the coaching staff.

“They have answered some of my questions that I had about some of the schools, being able to physically be there with the coaches and really tighten my connections with them.”

Cal is one of the schools that Edwards had not previously visited prior to his trip to Berkeley with his Team Makasi 7-on-7 team earlier this month. The trip was a success, and gave the four-star linebacker some more insight into the program.