Cal Making 2021 OLB Patrick Hisatake a Priority
With the graduation of outside linebackers Cam Goode and Tevin Paul being imminent, the Bears are looking for guys who can set the edge in the 2021 class. Westview (OR) outside linebacker Patrick Hisatake has been one of the main targets for the Bears at the position since they offered.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news