Cal has already landed one four-star defensive back in the 2023 class, and now the Bears are in the hunt for another one. Four-star Rivals100 defensive back Ryan Yaites announced his new top four via social media Sunday night.

Cal is joined alongside Texas Tech, Michigan State and LSU. The latter three programs on the list were also part of a bigger group of eight finalists originally released by the Denton (Texas) Guyer standout recruit back in early January.

The Bears were not part of that group.

Texas was one state the Cal coaching staff made a priority during the January contact period, and there have been several new offers made to recruits in the state since the start of the year.

Yaites picked up his offer from the Bears just over three weeks ago with both Terrence Brown and Tre Watson helping Cal make up a lot of ground on the other schools involved during that time.

The 6-foot-2 cornerback/safety has compiled an impressive offer list over the last year. USC, Ole Miss, Notre Dame, Oklahoma State and Texas were some of the early schools involved with Yaites.

When he announced his list of top eight schools Jan. 1, Yaites included the Trojans along with Texas, Oregon, Notre Dame and Ole Miss. None of the those schools made the latest cut while Cal was added to the group.