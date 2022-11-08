Over the last 100-plus years, all the way back to the 1917-18 season, Cal has generally had its way with UC Davis on the basketball court. The Golden Bears had won the first 33 meetings between the programs.

Until Monday night.

UC Davis dealt the Bears a stunning season-opening setback with a 75-65 win over Cal at Haas Pavilion.

For all the confidence coach Mark Fox has projected for this team and the new pieces that give the Bears what he feels is more depth and athleticism across the roster, it was clear Monday that that puzzle is still being assembled.

"You just talk about the connectivity of a team, their team tonight was way ahead of where our young group is. ... We're going to have to grow up fast," Fox said afterward.

UC Davis outrebounded Cal 40-34, shot 48.2 percent from the field (to Cal's 38.1 percent) and generally controlled most of the game from start to finish, responding to the one challenge the Bears mounted in the second half.

"Obviously, very disappointing for us. They have a good team. We have to give them credit," senior center Lars Thiemann said.

Cal trailed by as much as 32-21 midway through the first half, setting the tone for the game. To the Bears' credit, they did rally, getting to within 41-36 at halftime and then later reeling off 8 straight points to tie it at 51-51 midway through the second half.

Devin Askew, the high-profile transfer guard from Texas (and previously Kentucky) who was a top-50 national prospect out of high school, scored 6 of the 8 points in that stretch, including the tying basket on a tough drive from the perimeter and a high bank off the backboard and through the net while being fouled.